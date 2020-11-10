Though COVID-19 outbreaks have hit dozens of nursing homes, New Hampshire’s VA health system has avoided outbreaks, said administrator Kevin Forrest.
“The Manchester VA is a safe place to receive care,” Forrest said.
Forrest said that the VA has been thorough in testing patients and staff, and has halved the number of patients who come in for in-person treatment. None of the residents of the VA’s long-term care facilities in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Forrest said he credited the staff’s vigilance in keeping the virus out of the long-term care facilities that serve veterans, when the virus has ravaged many of New Hampshire’s nursing homes.
The coronavirus has not spared veterans in New Hampshire. According to data collected by the Department of Veterans Affairs, 120 veterans in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus. Of the 489 New Hampshire residents who have died of COVID-19, according to the VA, 15 were veterans.
Forrest said the medical center staff are serving as many patients as they did before the beginning of the pandemic, but only about half of the VA’s patients are getting care in-person now, he said.
“The pandemic has certainly challenged us to provide health care in different ways,” Forrest said.
About 20% of patients in New Hampshire now use the VA’s video-conference system to talk to providers, he said and the remaining 30% talk to their doctors and other providers on the phone.
Unlike other hospitals, the medical center has not faced a budget crunch. Forrest said supplemental appropriations from Congress were enough to keep the VA’s finances stable.
With the VA Medical Center seeing fewer patients in person, VA medical staff members have been able to assist nursing homes around the state grappling with a worker shortage worsened by the pandemic, Forrest said.
Twenty-nine VA nurses have worked in four other New Hampshire health care facilities, Forrest said. New Hampshire VA nursing staff also deployed to Bedford, Mass., to treat veterans there last spring.
Several VA nurses are working now at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester.