John Paul Jones house to host celebration Apr 19, 2022 The John Paul Jones House in Portsmouth will host a celebration of Jones, the USS Ranger and the city of Portsmouth and how they influenced the American Revolution.Jones' repeated attacks on Britain aboard the Ranger, which was built and manned by the men of Portsmouth, helped turn British public opinion against King George III and his war against the colonies.The celebration will be held Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Historic House Museum, 43 Middle St., Portsmouth.Free tours of the house will be provided, along with food and drink, and live music.