U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recently joined Laura Landerman-Garber of Hollis, founder of the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge, along with members of her staff, to make cards that will be sent to members of the military this holiday season.
“The Holiday Card Challenge is one of my favorite traditions, and a chance for all of us to take a step back and express gratitude for the men and women who serve so bravely in defense of our freedoms,” said Sen. Hassan.
“Cards signed will be mailed to all six Branches all over the globe, including those stationed stateside. We will also be sending cards to the NH National Guard, those Granite Staters who serve with pride. I also remain grateful to Senator Hassan for co-creating with me the #card2connect Challenges which provide cards of care and connection to our US Military, Veterans, and their families year long, offering a “bridge to home!,” said Laura Landerman-Garber, founder of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge.
To date, more than 600,000 cards by Americans in all 50 states have been delivered to service members. For more information on where to drop off holiday cards for the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge, go to https://militaryholidaycardchallenge.com
Cards can also be sent to: Laura Landerman-Garber, Holiday Card Challenge, P.O. Box 103, Hollis, N.H. 03049