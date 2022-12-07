Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, left, and staff recently participated in Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge.

 Provided by Sen. Maggie Hassan

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recently joined Laura Landerman-Garber of Hollis, founder of the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge, along with members of her staff, to make cards that will be sent to members of the military this holiday season.