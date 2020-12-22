The New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton has weathered a very difficult month, losing 36 residents to COVID-19 since mid-November.
On Monday, public information officer Sarah Stanley said spirits have been lifted recently by a series of holiday events.
She said residents and staff are thrilled and grateful for the many expressions of support from the community, among them a Dec. 18 parade by first responders.
Coordinated by the Tilton Police Department and the Tilton-Northfield Professional Firefighters, the parade featured vehicles from the Tilton Police, Northfield Police, NH State Police, Belknap County Sheriff, Belmont Police, Laconia Police, Franklin Police, Sanbornton Police, Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, Plymouth Fire Rescue, Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS, Tilton-Northfield Rescue, City of Franklin Fire, Sandwich Fire, Holderness Fire, East Andover Fire, and Gilford Fire Rescue, Stanley said.
Stanley reported that Santa has “delivered veterans’ presents early for us to quarantine for a safe delivery to each resident when the home’s outbreak is over” and that his "elves" at the Veterans Home wrapped and individualized them.
“Christmas concerts and religious services are shown to residents individually on iPads daily to keep in the spirit of Christmas,” Stanley said in an email, while on a more humorous note, the Veterans Home on Monday celebrated Holiday/Fun Sock Day. Tuesday was “Ugly Sweater Day.”
Both Patriot Riders of America NH 1 (Seabrook NH) and Post 49 Legion Auxiliary (Tilton), have provided gift cards – a total of 100 – that will be presented to staff through random drawings, Stanley said.
Cynthia Makris of the NASWA Resort and AmeriGas donated solar Christmas lights to decorate the Veterans Home’s resident courtyards