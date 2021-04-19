As a result of last year's success, the Kingston Veterans Club is organizing another rolling parade for Memorial Day.
"Everyone loves a parade and we expect our local police, fire and veterans to be part of it, and encourage others that wish to properly observe Memorial Day to participate in their vehicle practicing social distancing with a display of appropriate banners or flags," Jim Voss of the Kingston Veterans Club said.
The slow-moving vehicle only parade will start rolling at 1 p.m. on Monday May 31, from Kingston Town Hall. It will end on North Road just outside the fence at Greenwood cemetery, where a short ceremony will be held.
Participants and observers must practice social distancing and wear masks when with others, Voss said.
The club was established in 1946 by a group of local World War II veterans.
For more information, contact Voss at 702-1627 or Mark Pearson 571-0205