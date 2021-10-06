Kingston Veterans Club Oktoberfest

The Kingston Veterans Club will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 16.

Authentic German food including bratwurst, sauerkraut, spätzle, schnitzel and more will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.

The cost is $12 per person.

“Put on your lederhosen or dirndl, grab your beer stein and yodel your way to Kingston Veterans Club for a good time and good food,” club member Jim Voss said.

The Kingston Veterans Club is at 36 Church St. For more information, call 603-642-3419.