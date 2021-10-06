Kingston Veterans Club to host Oktoberfest Oct 6, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Kingston Veterans Club will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 16.Authentic German food including bratwurst, sauerkraut, spätzle, schnitzel and more will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.The cost is $12 per person.“Put on your lederhosen or dirndl, grab your beer stein and yodel your way to Kingston Veterans Club for a good time and good food,” club member Jim Voss said.The Kingston Veterans Club is at 36 Church St. For more information, call 603-642-3419. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Hassan pursues bill to help vets within 7 days of leaving service Marines Corps 246th birthday celebration set for Nov. 10 First female, non-military commandant of NH Veterans Home stepping down World War II veteran, 96, starts off video series at Wolfeboro museum Request News Coverage