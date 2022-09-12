Veteran at Washington Reagan National Airport

Bob Harlan, left, and John Y. Lee pose for a photo at the Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 10, 2022. The two Korean War veterans fought in the 1950 Battle of Chosin.  

 Andrew Jeong/Washington Post

Dozens of Korean War veterans gathered at a hotel in Arlington, Va., on Saturday for their first reunion since the pandemic hit two years ago, commemorating shared memories of fighting against Chinese troops on the snowy hills of North Korea in 1950.