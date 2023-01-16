Korean War

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ambrosio Guillen’s last name is misspelled on the wall. He was killed in 1953 and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for valor.  

 Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post

Megan Marx plans to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial's new Wall of Remembrance on Wednesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the death of her mother's first husband, Navy Ensign Dwight C. Angell, during the war.

Korean War

A Texas historian says there may be 1,000 misspellings on the $22 million Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated July 27. 
Kean War

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington was established in 1995 and expanded last year with the addition of the Wall of Remembrance, which includes names of 36,000 Americans and 7,100 of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army.  