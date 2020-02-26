The U.S. House passed on Tuesday the Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act of 2019, which Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., introduced last year.
This legislation would require businesses participating in the Vets First Program to verify that they are doing the required percentage of work, and it directs the VA to refer suspected violators to the Office of the Inspector General for investigation.
The legislation is meant to help prevent “pass-throughs” in the Vets First Program, where businesses may profit unfairly from the contract they are awarded. This can result in veteran-owned small businesses that play by the rules being sidelined for contracting opportunities.
“When a business has the privilege of being awarded a contract through the Vets First Program, they must keep their end of the bargain and perform the work that is required of them,” said Kuster. “This legislation helps enforce that basic fairness and prevents businesses that are doing everything they should be doing from being unfairly ignored for contracting opportunities. It also holds those taking advantage of the system accountable. I was proud to introduce this commonsense legislation and I will continue my work to support our veterans and ensure they have access to the services they deserve.”
Information about the bill can be found at tinyurl.com/rh87c8v.