VFW Auxiliary 3041 of Lancaster raised $2,550 for the Military Veteran Project with a Suicide Awareness Walk through town.
“When a veteran comes home it does not mean their war is over; for some veterans, it means a new battle begins,” the VFW Auxiliary said in a news release. “Every day, 22 veterans lose their battle to post traumatic stress on American soil. That is 1 veteran every 65 minutes.”
The walk began at 2:22 p.m. on May 22 and encompassed 2.2 miles from the VFW Post at 229 Main St., up to the Bill Wittenauer Memorial Bench and back.
A total of 27 people, including VFW Auxiliary President Abigail Querrard, either walked or assisted with the event.