HOOKSETT — A group of wounded veterans, including Leighton Grant, got some serious “adventure therapy” and an escorted ride to Motorcycle Week in Laconia on Saturday, thanks to the Road Warrior Foundation, Can-Am Motorcycles, and the US Spyder Ryders’ Merrimack Valley Chapter.
In what is believed to be the largest organized ride of Can-Am, three-wheeled cycles in New Hampshire history, 105 members of the Merrimack Valley Chapter answered the call of the Road Warrior Foundation to accompany Grant and four of his comrades on the last leg of the Foundation’s 2022 Northeast tour.
The tour began June 13 in Ashburn, Va., traveling to Niagara Falls, N.Y., on June 14 where the Road Warriors went skydiving.
After stays in Lake Placid, and then in North Conway, the Road Warriors came here to HK Powersports for the ride to The Weirs and where what is billed as the 99th running of “the oldest motorcycle rally in the world” was taking place through Sunday.
This is Grant’s first time in the Granite State, and though he has a two-wheeled motorcycle back home in Ashburn, it is also his first time on a Can-Am.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Grant, who is looking forward to completing the return leg of what will be a 2,000-mile “ryde” — as Can-Am Spyder enthusiasts call what they do — said he is cumulatively having a heck of a good time, especially in the Granite State.
“This is beautiful country and between the water, the hills and the good riding, it’s a dream,” said Grant, while the Can-Am he has been riding is a technological wonder.
“They can raise your heart rate if you want,” he said with the air of someone who has done so, “and they’re a good way to get around and be safe.”
The safety of Can-Ams, their 15-minute learning curve and their adaptability to a veteran who may have lost a limb or an eye or who may have injuries on the inside, is what makes them so useful to the Road Warrior Foundation, said Matt Moser, who is a director of the foundation.
Formed in 2013, the Foundation, according to its online history, “utilizes powersports and adventure to produce a challenging environment that takes people out and puts them back in the driver’s seat. We call it adventure therapy and it works!”
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., operating as BRP, is the company that makes Can-Ams and is the Foundation’s partner on several annual rides throughout the U.S.
The rides, the Foundation said, are “VIP adventures to deserving individuals and help them recover by driving them to succeed and perform and thrive in an unfamiliar environment that helps them overcome the problems that challenge them in their daily life.”
Hal Mette, of Clermont, Fla., the retired founder of the U.S. Spyder Ryders, which now has 68 chapters across the country, including Merrimack Valley, said the Can-Am Spyder, with its two wheels up front and one in the rear, offers its rider “remarkable stability.”
Meanwhile, the technology within a Spyder, is comparable to that found in upper-end performance automobiles, he said.
“You’re talking Porsche, Tesla, cars that make use of serious computer chips,” said Mette. In some important ways, the Spyder is a smart bike that can compensate for its rider’s shortcomings, he said, for example by making minute corrections so subtly and quickly that the rider is unaware they were made.
And, Mette summed up, all those things contribute to making a Can-Am Spyder “the Cadillac of motorcycles” and the ideal ride for people of many ages and abilities.
Mette is proud that Spyders are being used to help wounded veterans and that the Road Warrior Foundation recognizes that treating internal injuries, such as PTSD, is as important as treating the external ones.
Moser, who served five years in the Marine Corps working with unmanned aircraft, and who is service disabled, said by participating in the Road Warrior Foundation “ryde” to Laconia, he has now visited all U.S. states with the exception of Rhode Island and Oklahoma.
Being on a Can-Am and actively engaging the road “gets you in a positive space with like-minded people,” he said, while also letting the riders “see the country we sacrificed to protect.”
Fellow Marine Dalton Fennessey, who hails from west of St. Louis, Mo., and Army veteran Adam Packham of Winchester, Va., said attending Bike Week was a “bucket list” item for each of them and that they were grateful for everyone who helped make it happen.
“This whole adventure has been spectacular,” said Packham, adding that “the brotherhood has been terrific.”
The Road Warrior Foundation program is “more than good,” he said. “This program is going to change and save lives.”
Paul Martin, of Pelham, who is the president of the Merrimack Valley Chapter of the U.S. Spyder Ryders, said he and his members were grateful for the opportunity to support the Road Warrior Foundation.
He conceded that he had underestimated the generosity of his members and other attendees, noting that his fundraising goal to benefit the Foundation was $3,000, but the final amount was $10,028.
“Imagine that,” said Martin.