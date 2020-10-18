MANCHESTER — Just after World War II, a group of veterans from the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 started the Last Man’s Club.
They met each year to take roll call and toast those who had died in the past year.
On Sunday, the post honored 91-year-old Charles Clough as the last surviving member during a luncheon to recognize those who have been members for more than 50 years, or are 85 years or older. A plaque near the bar commemorates the more than 100 members of the Last Man’s Club.
Clough, who served in the Marine Corps, enlisted when he was 17 toward the end of the war. He served in Vietnam for 13 months.
He joined the Last Man’s Club in 1948 after the membership was reopened and previously served as president. The club stopped meeting about 10 years ago.
“We couldn’t recruit any more members,” Clough said.
Clough found out he was the “Last Man” last week. John O’Malley, 92, died on Sept. 19 in New York.
“I’m getting kind of panicky because everywhere I go I am the last member of this, last member of that,” Clough said. He has been a member of the American Legion for 73 years.
The club had a dinner each year, which later switched to a luncheon.
“They would recognize the people who had passed away,” said Mike Lopez, past commander and member of the executive committee at the post.
“When I joined as a new member, I had the opportunity to meet the older members that served in the middle of World War II,” Clough said. “Some of them served since Dec. 7 ( Pearl Harbor). We had people who were mobilized right away.”
The group would toll a bell after each deceased member’s name was read during roll call.
Several members of the post stood up as Clough was recognized. He served as commander in 1958.
“He is the most senior post commander in the state and probably one of the most senior in the country,” said Billy Roy, secretary.
Originally, the “last man” was to get a bottle of bourbon, but the club ended up giving its remaining funds to the post.
The post has 38 World War II members remaining.
Clough, who graduated from Saint Joseph’s High School in Manchester, said he always wanted to be a Marine.
“I thought they were an exceptional military unit,” he said.
He tries to make it out to Post 2 once or twice a week and sits at what he calls the “table of knowledge.” He lives in the city with his daughter.
“What keeps me coming back is I grew up with all of these members,” he said.