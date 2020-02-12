RAYMOND — The American Legion Riders of Hurd-Welch Post 90 are presenting their fifth annual chili cook-off on Saturday, March 14.
The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to enter their best chili.
Attendees can taste test some home-brewed chilis from the area and vote for their favorite. Prizes will be awarded. A 50/50 raffle and cash bar will also be offered, and the band Bring the Heat will perform from noon to 3 p.m.
A $5 donation for the event is recommended, but this does not include the price of a 50/50 raffle ticket.
For more information, contact Shawn at 603-396-0764 or ssimoneau68@gmail.com.