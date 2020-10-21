Liberty House, which provides sober housing and various services for homeless and struggling veterans, hosted a groundbreaking for its new Center for Veterans on Oct. 13.
According to a news release, the 2,000-square-foot center is Phase II of the Liberty House’s “Mission Renovate & Restore” campaign, which supports the renovations and retrofitting of Liberty House’s new home in Manchester.
“The Center for Veterans will provide both program residents and local community veterans with a dedicated large gathering space for community programs, recovery meetings, job skills seminars, financial counseling sessions, recreational activities, an expanded food and clothing pantry, and other services for veterans,” the news release states.
Phase I of “Mission Renovate & Restore” was recently completed with renovations designed to nearly triple the size of the program’s transitional living program for retired, disabled and other veterans in need.
Liberty House is a program of Catholic Charities NH. Special guests at the groundbreaking included Gov. Chris Sununu, staff from Swim With A Mission (including Co-Founders Phil and Julie Taub) and Liberty House staff.
For more information, visit the website, www.libertyhousenh.org.