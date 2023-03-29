MANCHESTER — Swim With A Mission (SWAM) recently presented Liberty House with a check for $30,000 to help support homeless and struggling veterans in New Hampshire.
Liberty House is known as a safe haven that provides substance-free housing and assistance around everyday needs to help veterans get back on their feet, regain their independence and build stable futures.
Liberty House, a program of Catholic Charities, serves two groups of veterans: veterans who are in recovery and community veterans. The sober transitional living program serves male veterans in recovery who are either homeless or face insecure housing; many of whom experience PTS, mental health challenges, unemployment and other significant barriers, and do not have access to traditional veteran benefits. Through Liberty House’s four-step program, they walk alongside each veteran resident and support their self-directed plan for independence.
Another large part of the Liberty House program is to connect veterans to community resources to both help them achieve immediate goals and to ensure sustainable success. Since 2004, they have helped over 370 resident veterans through the transitional living program. They also regularly work with struggling or homeless veterans from the community, male and female, many of whom are on ﬁxed incomes, providing them with assistance such as food, clothing, transportation (gas cards, bus passes), camping gear and community referrals.
SWAM is on a mission to make sure that every homeless and struggling veteran gets the help that they need. This money will go a long way to help our veterans to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. If you or someone you know is a veteran and looking for a safe haven to help build a stable future, please go to https://libertyhousenh.org or call 603-669-0761.