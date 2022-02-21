Iraq War veteran Eric McNail and his wife, Jennifer, of Littleton, have been battling a federal bureaucracy that’s hurt thousands, forcing them to appeal for services threatened to be taken away through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Caregivers Program.
A member of the 101st Airborne Division in the vanguard of the Iraq invasion, Eric returned home needing regular assistance with daily activities, and since 2003 Jennifer has been his constant caregiver.
Along with persistent hip, nerve and other severe physical injuries, Eric has since had brain surgery and faces a lifetime of epileptic seizures that once occurred daily but have been reduced to two or three a month.
The McNails were one of the first New Hampshire veteran families in the program.
Jennifer was the first person from New Hampshire to be honored as an Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow, one of 30 across the country recognized for their mentoring work with other families.
The VA Caregivers Program provides help to veterans and their caregivers, who are often family members, including caregiver education and training, mental health counseling, respite care and a monthly stipend.
Last October, the McNails learned the VA was bouncing them from the program, under new eligibility requirements established during the Trump administration.
“It is a very sad situation and to be honest with you, a very angering situation as well,” Eric McNail said during a telephone interview Monday.
His wife has spoken with peers who care for veterans with amputations who also have been cut from the program.
Only hospice, quadriplegics getting approved
“The only people getting approved are basically in hospice or a quadriplegic,” Jennifer McNail said. “It’s heartbreaking to hear that their stories weren’t considered as adequate to keep getting support.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is leading a bipartisan campaign to urge the Biden administration to reverse eligibility cuts while committing more resources to cope with an expected flood of these appeals.
“We owe it to veterans to ensure that they receive the care that they have earned and deserve after they return from their service,” Hassan said in a statement.
Retroactive changes
Coincidentally, all these reviews and denials happened after the VA “expanded” the program to make veterans who had served prior to the 9/11 terrorist attacks eligible.
What followed were more narrow eligibility criteria that applied not only to new applicants, but to families like the McNails who were already in the program.
An appeals court last year granted veterans and caregivers the right to appeal a denial.
Hassan said many veterans aren’t sure how the process works, and federal officials are telling families not to appeal unless their circumstances have changed.
Hassan and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., co-sponsored a letter to VA Secretary Dennis McDonough that also had the backing of Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
Nearly 90% denied
The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee found the VA had denied 88% of applications from October 2020 to August 2021.
“In December 2021, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals estimated 40,368 Caregivers Program cases will be appealed to the board in 2022, and 52,043 cases in 2023.
“If these estimates hold, the board would not have the resources to process these appeals,” the senators wrote.
Jennifer McNail says the latest review of her husband’s eligibility didn’t receive serious consideration.
“We got the call less than 24 hours after our second meeting. They couldn’t even have gotten through his entire medical file, much less carefully reviewed it,” she recalled.
Eric’s case went from the highest of three tiers of eligibility for support to being completely denied.
Hassan said the Biden administration needs to ensure there are enough caregiver support coordinators in the VA to help these families navigate through the appeal process.
A 2014 report from the Rand Corporation titled “Hidden Heroes” examined the complexities military caregivers face, especially those in wars after 9/11 in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The 300-page report listed several recommendations to assist caregivers in their role after finding many of these veterans suffer from mental health and substance abuse while not being connected to a support network.
Caregivers need help
According to the report, less than half of the 1.1 million post-9/11 caregivers have assistance from families and friends.
A much larger percentage of caregivers from earlier generations have support networks, according to the report.
Jennifer McNail is encouraged that the issue is getting the attention of senators across the country who are being told these cuts didn’t occur because the program lacks enough money.
“I feel if there is an uprising, the more likely we can turn this around,” she said. “They shouldn’t take everything away from people who really need this. They are downgrading the whole program.”