Londonderry native Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Cluff said she joined the Navy six years ago to be a part of something bigger.
The 2014 Londonderry High School graduate serves as an aerographer’s mate.
“I am a weather forecaster,” said Cluff, providing “forecasts to help support mission readiness for the fleet.”
According to Cluff, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Londonderry.
“Lessons I learned from growing up in my hometown that have helped me succeed in the Navy would be commitment, determination and overall respect for people,” Cluff said in a U.S. Navy news release. “Commitment to be there for people, determination to continue to learn and grow physically, mentally and emotionally and respect for myself and my shipmates.”
She serves on the Iwo Jima, the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II and is currently on a training mission.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials said the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready fleet.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition, Cluff said she is most proud of reenlisting to continue to serve.
“Serving in the Navy means that I’m a part of something bigger,” she said. “That I can support, defend and protect not only this country, but my friends and family.”
Cluff, who received the COVID-19 vaccine last month, said she did a lot of research on the vaccine and “even went back and forth on whether I should get it or not.”
“But if you think about it, my reason for getting this vaccine is the same reason I had for joining the Navy,” she said in the news release. “To protect not only myself, but those around me.”