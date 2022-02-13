Mike Moran first tried out the iBOT Personal Mobility Device a few years ago when he was helping to test the product, but he never thought he’d have one of his own.
The electric wheelchair developed by Dean Kamen in the 1990s can climb stairs and has a four-wheel mode, which moves through rough terrain, such as sand, grass, rocks and snow. Its balance mode lifts the chair to eye level.
Last week, Moran, of Londonderry, received his own iBOT as part of a donation from Veterans Count and manufacturer Mobius Mobility in Manchester. Veterans Count is a program of Easterseals.
The partnership plans to donate four more iBOTs to veterans.
Moran, who served almost 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, has been using a manual wheelchair for the last 14 years.
“The capabilities this has are endless,” he said of the product.
Moran, 51, called the balance mode “a game changer” because he can have conversations without having to look up at someone. Or people looking down at him.
“I don’t feel as stuck to the ground,” he said.
He received training last week to go over 5-inch curbs and drive up and down 10- and 12-degree slopes. He also practiced driving through sand, gravel and uneven terrain. The stair climb required a significant amount of training.
Mobius Mobility first connected with Moran through the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Roxbury, Mass. He helped test the product during development.
CEO Lucas Merrow said the company sought help from veterans to get feedback on possible “blind spots.”
Merrow said the latest generation of iBOT is lighter and has more battery power. The device requires a prescription as a Class 2 medical device.
“I feel very strongly — everybody here feels really strongly — that people with disabilities deserve the same level of innovation and investment in technology that other segments of society get,” he said. “Folks with disabilities are often left out of conversations on inclusion and equity.”
Mobius began manufacturing the iBOT in Manchester in 2020, a decade after Johnson & Johnson discontinued producing them in 2009. The company made and shipped 70 last year and the goal is to produce 200 this year, Merrow said.
The company does a lot of outreach with nonprofits as the iBOT is not covered by insurance, Merrow said. The company also partners with VA Medical Centers across the country. The company is working on three A’s: Awareness, affordability and availability.
He pointed to Moran as the most rewarding part of his job. The company has about 20 employees.
Kathy Flynn, senior director of development for Veterans Count, said the organization is taking requests for the remaining iBOTs. The five devices were donated during a fundraiser this fall, she said.
“Five generous donors stepped up to completely purchase five units,” she said.
The cost of each device is undisclosed but another foundation raised $30,000 for a Texas police officer to receive an updated model after using the original device.
Moran said the use of the manual chair has started to wear out his shoulders. The iBOT will allow him to do more.
“I’m blown away by the generosity and the opportunity to show other veterans the capabilities and to let other veterans know they aren’t alone out there,” he said.