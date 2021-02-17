After receiving no applicants for the first two months of the program, the YMCA of Greater Londonderry is spreading the word about a new program that offers a youth camp one weekend a month, and a special discount for National Guard, Reserve or active military families.
Executive Director Lisa Bernard said the Camp Explorers program was to launch in mid-January but no one applied. Bernard said it’s likely military families just aren’t aware of the opportunity.
“We’re not providing a traditional daycare program. It is more of a camp experience, that would incorporate a variety of activities, such as STEM and robotics, ... indoor and outdoor archery, physical activity, creative arts,” Bernard said.
The program runs from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on predetermined weekends, which were selected with the help of the National Guard, who identified the weekends when members would have Guard commitments. It’s available to children 4 and up.
The program normally costs $54 per day. Military families would have access to a 10% to 60% discount, which is calculated by their years of service, rank and what they’re being paid for their weekend commitments. The children of non-military families would not receive the discount.
Future Camp Explorers weekends are scheduled for March 6 and 7, April 10 and 11 and May 15 and 16.
Bernard said she plans to run the program at least through June and July and perhaps longer, depending on how far organizers can stretch the $15,000 received from the Community Alliance for Teen Safety (CATS) to support the program.
As it turns out, the need might be particularly great in the greater Londonderry area, Bernard said.
“Londonderry has the largest military family population (in the state) and there is limited childcare opportunities on the weekend for families that work or are part of this program. And for the military families, it’s a requirement to complete these trainings,” Bernard said.
The Camp Explorers, which was developed by Bernard, YMCA Camp and Youth Development Director Gabby Brickley and Bob Comenole of CATS, is a pilot program, Bernard said. If there is determined to be a significant need for the program, she would seek additional funding and it could become a more long-term opportunity.
There is no limit to registration. Families can register for one or multiple weekends. The YMCA facility in Londonderry has indoor capacity for 40 to 50 children per day.
The camp program will proper COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, regular cleaning of supplies and frequent handwashing. Participating children will be assigned to an appropriate age cohort for the day.
Interested parents can register online at https://bit.ly/YGL-Camp-Explorers.