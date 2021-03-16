Most wounded female veterans feel isolated, lonely and believe they are not respected for their military service, according to a Wounded Warrior Project poll released last week.
The survey of women registered with the nonprofit revealed some 80% of respondents showed indications of loneliness and often struggled to connect with their peers, including female and male veterans. That compared to about 63% of male wounded veterans who reported feelings of loneliness and isolation in separate WWP polling, said Tracy Farrell, the organization’s vice president of engagement and physical health and wellness.
Calling the statistics “voluminous and staggering,” Farrell said the survey provided data to back up anecdotal evidence that women struggled more than men to transition from military to civilian life. She said women who spoke with Wounded Warrior Project craved mentorship and networking opportunities with other women who served.
“Specifically, with people who knew their backgrounds, knew what they found in the service and who knew how those aspects and training that they received ... could be translated into the civilian environment,” Farrell said. “Having some sisters-in-arms to share those resources, to point you in the right direction and to just acknowledge the stories from your past and understand where you’re coming from is really important.”
The new data is the product of nearly 5,000 respondents to the survey administered in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. It is not meant to represent all female veterans, as it was sent only to those registered with Wounded Warrior Project, including those who suffered physical and mental injuries and other disabilities during their time in uniform.
The survey found wounded female veterans were more educated than their male counterparts, but also less likely to hold a full-time job, with only 34% of respondents reporting full-time employment. It also found those wounded female veterans with jobs earned about $8,000 less per year than wounded male veterans.
Some 53% of the women polled for the survey reported they did not believe their service was generally respected.
Women gave differing reasons for that feeling, but some said in places such as Department of Veterans Affairs clinics, they often felt like second-class citizens to men.
One woman, for example, told the Wounded Warrior Project that when her nonveteran husband accompanied her to the VA, “they address him thinking he’s the veteran.”
“This is an area where we really think there’s room for improvement,” said Jennifer Silva, WWP’s chief program officer. “The environments within the VA facilities could be more welcoming and (make it) a little easier to access female-specific care.”