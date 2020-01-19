Raymond Goulet Jr. is a humble man.
When he learned he is this year’s recipient of the Maurice L. McQuillen Award from the Union Leader, he protested that others are more deserving.
Thankfully, his wife Ann is not so reticent. She’s proud of her husband of 43 years and happy to sing his praises.
“He’s just an amazing person,” she told the Union Leader last week. “There’s a lot of things that he does in the background that nobody knows about.”
They do now.
Named for the first veterans editor of the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News, the Maurice L. McQuillen Award honors “outstanding work in the interest of fellow N.H. veterans.”
David Kenney, chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee, said the award for Goulet is well-deserved. “Ray is a gentle soul who always lends a hand to anyone in need when he’s able,” he said.
Goulet, 72, is president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 41. He serves on the board at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton; volunteers on honor flights bringing veterans to Washington, D.C.; helped bring the Moving Wall to several New Hampshire communities; and was instrumental with his wife in creating the Vietnam War memorial at the state veterans cemetery.
But it’s the little things he does that his friends and family talk about first.
Ann Goulet said her husband had 500 cards printed with his name and phone number; he passes them out to veterans he meets. She figures he only has about 200 left.
Wherever they go, she said, “If he sees a veteran, he goes right up to them, shakes their hand and welcomes them home.”
And she said, “We get calls all the time from people that have some issues and he directs them to where they can get the help.”
Goulet organizes blood drives, boxes for those stationed overseas, and an annual Christmas party at the Tilton veterans home, his wife said. And if anyone needs a ride to an appointment, or a project done around the house, Ray is there, she said.
A 1967 graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, Goulet served as a mechanic with the Army’s 3rd/13th Headquarters, 25th Infantry, in Vietnam in 1968-69. He was there during the Tet Offensive.
Ray and Ann met a few years after he came home from Vietnam. They have three grown children and three grandkids. Goulet retired from Verizon as a mechanic but still fills in when needed for Butler Fleet, a contractor for Consolidated Communications.
Asked why he does what he does for other veterans, Goulet said simply, “I enjoy it, and they need it.”
About two dozen of Goulet’s relatives and friends in the veterans community turned out for a brief awards ceremony held Friday at the Union Leader newspaper offices in Manchester.
Goulet’s daughter, Danielle Tucker of Manchester, said her dad has always been there for those who served. “Someone calls, there he goes,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, he’s always willing to help people.”
Longtime friend Bob Blais agreed. “If there’s a veteran who needs help out there, this is the guy to help them,” he said.
And Patti Fowler, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 41 who served as a medic in the Army, said Goulet is well-deserving of the recognition. “He does so much,” she said.
In accepting his award, Goulet was characteristically humble. “I couldn’t do it without the help of all the people here,” he said.
Maurice McQuillen’s three children, Maureen, Christine and Scott, were on hand for the occasion. “I don’t want you to be unsung any longer,” Christine told Goulet.
Maureen, the oldest, said she’s proud that her father’s legacy has continued through the annual award. “This is just so special to our family,” she said.
Ann Goulet said she understands why her husband works so tirelessly for his fellow veterans. “He wants them to know they’re not forgotten, and there’s somebody out there that cares for them,” she said.