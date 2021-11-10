U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Pettit, who owns Firehouse Subs in Manchester, is helping provide lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations.
Funds collected online on Veterans Day through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will support the Foundation’s Military Restricted Fund to assist with requests for adaptive tools and funding of programs and services that enhance veterans’ quality of life.
Pettit, an active Reserve Marine, opened his restaurant on South Willow Street in 2019.
He joined the Marine Corps in 2006 and was an active Marine and flew fighter jets for 12 years.
“I had the honor to meet some great people and traveled to some very interesting places,” Pettit said of his time in the military. “I learned a lot and it was a great feeling to contribute to a greater good.”
He said he decided to open a Firehouse Subs because he really enjoyed the food.
“The experience has been great and I really enjoy meeting our guests,” Pettit said. “The connection to public service and public safety is the cherry on top.”
His military experience has helped him run his restaurant, he said.
“Serving as a Marine has taught me how to work with others and manage people and my time effectively,” Pettit said. “
It instilled a deep appreciation for first responders and a desire to give back to the community.”