Manchester is planning a vehicle-only Memorial Day parade on Elm Street Monday, May 31.
Participants will line up at 1:30 p.m. outside Brookside Congregational Church. The motorcade will start at 2 p.m., traveling down Elm Street and ending at Veterans Park, organizers said.
A ceremony at the park starts at 2:30 p.m., with remarks by Mayor Joyce Craig. A new Vietnam monument will be dedicated, with taps and a firing of volleys.
Manchester’s VFW Post 8214 will lay wreaths on May 31 at three memorials, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Post members and officers will then go to the Vietnam Memorial in front of the state Armory and then on to Arms Park.
At each stop, there will be a short ceremony, prayer, salute and the laying of the wreath.
Henniker
The Henniker Memorial Day parade will be Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. This year it will feature the New Hampshire Pipes & Drums.
The parade will start forming at 9 a.m. at Henniker Community School. Henniker Fire & Rescue will lead the parade in full dress uniform. Veterans from town will march and are asked to form at 9:30 a.m.
Those who would like to participate but cannot march will be provided Jeeps to ride in. The parade route goes through the center of town and proceeds to various memorials, where a firing squad and taps will be sounded in honor veterans from all branches of the military who lost their lives or served in the service of this great country.
The parade will finish at the Angela Robinson Band Stand in Henniker Community Park for a brief program The Rev. Marcel Martel of St. Theresa Parish will deliver the speech and there will be additional music from the NH Pipes & Drums.
Londonderry
American Legion Post 27 in conjunction with the town of Londonderry will be holding a Memorial Day parade May 31 at 11 a.m.
The parade will begin at the high school proceed to the Holy Cross cemetery to lay a wreath on the grave of PFC Verne Greely, USMC, who was killed in Vietnam in 1967. The parade will then move to the town common for a ceremony to honor all those who have died serving our nation. All veterans are invited to march. Anyone wishing to participate must gather at the traffic light on Robert Lincoln Way by 10:45 a.m.
After the ceremony, there will be an open house and cookout at Post 27 at 6 Sargent Road.
Jaffrey
The town of Jaffrey, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613, and John Humiston American Legion Post 11 will hold a Memorial Day observance on May 31.
At 7:30 a.m., honor guards and troops from the local veterans organizations will visit cemeteries in town. Prayers will be offered, taps played, and a salute rendered in honor of those departed veterans, many of whom sacrificed their lives in service to our country.
Those wishing to participate in the parade can assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the Legion on Webster Street. At 10:45 the main parade will step off and proceed to the Civil War Memorial in front of the library, the Korean-Vietnam Memorial Park, and then on to ceremonies at the Buddy Monument on the Common. There the flag will be raised at noon. United States Air Force veteran and Jaffrey native Irvin Norwood will speak.