Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Costa, a Manchester native, joined sailors in assisting with the state-run, federally supported COVID-19 vaccination efforts on the East Coast.
In all, 48 from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 departed from Virginia Beach, Va., in February to provide support to the vaccination teams in New York.
Costa is a 2010 Manchester Memorial High School graduate and serves as a Navy diver.
“When needed, I work under ships, on piers, searching and salvaging important items,” said Costa. “I get to dive SCUBA, and surface supplied diving systems and treat people with diving and non-diving casualties in a recompression chamber.”
Costa said he joined the Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
“I joined because I wanted to become a deep-sea diver,” said Costa. “We train to perform various tasks underwater around the world. We stand ready to fight. We advance the force and continually try to be the best.”
Today, Costa’s mission takes place on solid ground while assisting with the COVID-19 efforts.
“This is truly a whole-of-government effort as we are working hand-in-hand with federal, state and local agencies to administer COVID vaccinations,” said Cmdr. Trevor Ritland, commanding officer of MDSU 2. “My team is ready to fulfill the critical role in providing vaccinations for every American who wishes to receive one.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Costa said he knows he is part of a tradition of providing the Navy the nation needs.
“The Navy means more than just service to me,” said Costa
“The people I work with, they make it more than a job. We’re a family. I trust my life to all of them.”