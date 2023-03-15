MANCHESTER — VA Medical Center Director Kevin M. Forrest and Registered Nurse Krystle M. O’Shaughnessy were awarded the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing on Monday.
“The annual Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing is an honor bestowed upon the best of the best across our nation’s VA health care professionals,” said Network Director Ryan Lilly, VA New England Health Care System. “I offer my sincerest congratulations to Krystle and Kevin for the world-class health care they provide to veterans at the Manchester VA Medical Center.”
The yearly VA Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing program began in 1984, and honors one medical center director, nurse executive, registered nurse in a staff nurse role and one in a non-staff nurse role, i.e., advanced practice nurse, nurse manager, instructor, etc., a licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse, and a nursing assistant actively engaged patient careat a VA Medical Center.
Forrest is the medical center director awardee and O’Shaughnessy the LPN winner.
The peer-driven nomination process begins at the medical center, moving nominees forward to the regional level, and ultimately on VA Secretary Denis McDonough’s desk.
Forrest’s winning nomination package captured his leadership from a holistic perspective, including the knowledge and skills needed that has kept Manchester VAMC engaged through the COVID-19 pandemic for veteran patients, employees, and the community. His relationship building has effectively collaborated with nursing to co-create new ways of doing work together to create healthy, healing and regenerative work environments.
As a front-line health care professional, former LPN O’Shaughnessy was the first contact with veterans for the Home Telehealth program providing patient-driven care, education, and assisting in the management of patient diseases. During a staffing shortage, she volunteered to manage telehealth compliance ensuring timely medical assistance to patients in the program was received, as well as COVID-19 positive patients needing closer monitoring assistance.
Both winners will participate in the 2023 Awards Ceremony on May 3.