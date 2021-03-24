Those at Manchester VA’s Medical Center will be bidding a fond farewell to Debra Krinsky, chief of voluntary services, when she retires on March 31.
According to a news release, Krinsky has served veterans and volunteers over the last 17 years with “compassion, professionalism, steadfast commitment and humor.”
“Deb is one of the all-time great veteran advocates,” Julie Vose, associate director at VA Manchester, said in a news release. “Her work always reflected her commitment to caring for those who served. She was always lending a hand, and I am guessing her most outstanding contributions may have been those that were made quietly behind the scenes addressing the unique needs of our veterans.”
Her service extended beyond the bricks and mortar of the organization into the community and veteran homes across New Hampshire, the news release said.
Krinsky was very involved in helping establish a Memorial Wall at the facility. The idea was brought forward in 2009 by Lester Durgin, Vietnam veteran and Gold Star father of Sgt. Russell Durgin of Henniker, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.
The Memorial Wall was later established in honor of New Hampshire’s fallen service members of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn to bring comfort to those who cherished them.
Since the Memorial Wall was established, Debra ensured the addition of fallen service members and took care to know and share their stories, Vose said.
VA Manchester Health Care System Director Kevin Forrest said Krinsky “understood service and its impact on the veteran as well as their family.”
“Her VA legacy respects and honors service to our country,” Forrest said in the news release. “VA Manchester HCS has been honored to have her professional and compassionate abilities for so long and collectively wishes Debra Krinsky every joy in retirement.”