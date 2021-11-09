With the three Manchester high school marching bands, veterans organizations, scouts and antique cars, Manchester's Veterans Day parade is returning to Elm Street on Thursday morning, after it was cancelled in 2020.
Organizers last year worried the coronavirus would spread along a crowded parade route and opted for a quiet ceremony in Veterans Park. But this year, said Dan Beliveau, commander of the Manchester Veterans' Council, the parade's principal organizer, the full parade is back on.
He hopes the crowds will return to Elm Street on Thursday morning. He hopes the tradition of honoring veterans will not become another pandemic loss.
"We're back," Beliveau said. Marching bands from Manchester's Central, West and Memorial high schools will perform, marching with junior ROTC units from West High and Londonderry, war reenactors, antique military vehicles and flashier civilian cars, and veterans.
Beliveau said he hoped the parade would leave people with a sense of pride in the United States and veterans of the military.
"A renewed sense of patriotism," he said, particularly amid escalating political acrimony. "I think it might help bring all sides together a little bit."
The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Elm Street at Carpenter Street. The parade route follows Elm Street to City Hall, stopping at 11 a.m. to play taps -- commemorating the hour of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.
At the end of the parade in Veterans Park, the newest additions to memorials will be unveiled: two more bronze "battlefield crosses" -- a flag, a pair of boots, and a helmet -- joining three similar bronze sculptures dedicated on Memorial Day.
Organizers ask that attendees practice COVID common sense, and request anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 wear a mask, particularly in the park.