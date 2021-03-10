Veterans of Foreign Wars Queen City Memorial Post 8214’s Voice of Democracy contest winner went on to be awarded first place at the district and state level, and will go on to the national competition this spring.
“The Queen City VFW Post 8214 is proud of Matthew Blair and all who entered this premier scholarship contest,” the post said in a statement. “We wish Matthew the best at the national contest.”
The post’s winners were all Manchester High School Central students and included Blair as well as Caroline Foti, who took second place, and third-place finisher Ellie Marr.
This year’s national essay contest theme: “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”