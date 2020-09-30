MANCHESTER -- The VFW Queen City Memorial Post 8214 is seeking applicants for its Voice of Democracy essay contest for high school students.
"Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?" is the topic for the audio essay. The deadline is Oct. 31 for students to send in their essays, recorded on a CD.
The entries can be mailed to the VFW Queen City Memorial Post 8214, 251 Maple St., Manchester, NH 03103.
According to the VFW website, more than 51,000 9th-12th grade students from across the country enter each year to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives. The program was established in 1947.
To read the rules and eligibility requirements and download the 2020-21 entry form application, go to https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Post 8214's three winners for 2020 were Michael Dupre, Jocelyne Bisson and Tinotenda Duche, all Manchester High School Central students.