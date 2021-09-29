Each year on Nov. 10, regardless of location, Marines pause to observe the Marine Corps birthday, often sharing a meal followed by birthday cake with their fellow warriors.
The Manchester Expeditionary Brigade, a group of local volunteers, will host the 246th Marine Corps birthday at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester on Nov. 10 with Marines in attendance from all over the Granite State.
The guest of honor for this year’s event will be Jeff Nelson, executive director of Liberty House in Manchester. The organization gets veterans back on their feet, substance-free and ready to reengage as productive members of our society.
After a 20-year-plus law enforcement career, Nelson and his team transformed Liberty House from a small, underfunded organization in south Manchester to its current expansive location on Orange Street supported by major grants as part of Catholic Charities.
Marine Corps birthday tradition dictates that the first piece of cake is presented to the guest of honor. Then, according to tradition, the second piece of cake is served to the oldest Marine at the ceremony. This Marine then passes that slice of cake to the youngest Marine in attendance, symbolizing the passing of traditions from one generation of Marines to the next and the responsibility of experienced Marines to their junior members.
The cake ceremony is “piped” in to “The Marine Corps Hymn” and the cake is cut with the traditional officer’s Mameluke sword.
Additional ceremonies include remembering fallen Marines with an empty table setting in a place of honor symbolizing those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms followed by the playing of “taps.”
Each year, speakers also read the original birthday message delivered in 1921 by then-commandant Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, followed by a video presentation from the present-day commandant.
This year’s luncheon is open to all Marines, family and friends and begins with a social hour at 11 a.m. It will conclude with a Marine Corps memorabilia raffle at 2 p.m. Reservations are required.
Tickets are $35 per person if purchased prior to Oct. 22. Tickets will be on a space-available basis for $40 per person if purchased after Oct. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Paul Pouliot at (603) 296-0030 or ManchExpBrigade@gmail.com.
Guests are invited to donate an unwrapped new toy for the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” campaign for distribution to local children in need during the upcoming holidays.