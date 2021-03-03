Staff Sgt. Christopher Cobb, who works out of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Manchester, is celebrating 15 years of service this month.
Trained as a satellite network controller, Cobb joined the Army when he was 21 — just out of college and unable to find a job.
“I had my associate’s degree with student loans to pay off,” Cobb said in a news release. “I called an Army recruiter, who spoke with me about how the Army could pay off tuition debt and offer multiple exciting and fulfilling career fields to choose from.”
Cobb said a lot has changed for him since then.
He’s received extensive on-the-job technical training, gotten married and with his wife, Kristine, is raising their four children in Derry.
He’s been promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and received certifications in his career field from the Army and industry partners. He used a VA home loan to purchase a home for his family and is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“I have a future career of opportunities to support my wife Kristine and four children — Cullen, Madalynn, Liam and Jacob,” Cobb said.
“We all love living in New Hampshire; it has beautiful scenery and great outdoor activities. We’re enjoying all the seasons and being able to go sledding with the kids. There’s a really good community here where people are willing to help out. We really like it here.”
Cobb has been stationed in Redstone Arsenal in Alabama; Eglin Air Force base in Florida; Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Detrick and Fort Meade in Maryland; as well as Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
“As a recruiter, people ask me a lot about careers in STEM fields — cybersecurity, information techs, communications data analysis,” Cobb said in the news release. “I like being able to help someone, not just in the short-term but allowing them to have a life-changing movement that improves their life long-term. Above all else I’m genuinely excited to help the younger generation with learning about opportunities the Army has to offer.”
Cobb said he has found that people have many misconceptions about the Army.
“I thoroughly enjoy educating, informing and promoting a positive life-changing organization,” he said
Cobb will be stationed in New Hampshire until 2023.
Call 603-622-7313 or visit GoArmy.com to learn more.