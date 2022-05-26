Here is a list of 2022 Memorial Day parades and observances in New Hampshire. If your town event is not listed, check with your local town/city hall or police department for dates and times.
Sunday
BEDFORD: Memorial Day Parade, 1 p.m. Parade route starts at Bedford High School, goes down to County Road and up to Liberty Hill Road, ending at McKelvie Intermediate School where vendors are set up to serve refreshments. Info: Facebook
HOOKSETT: Memorial Day Parade, noon. The parade will start from Lambert Park and continue to the American Legion Hall.
PENACOOK: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. The parade will step off from MVHS to Beede Drive, north onto Village St., onto Washington St. and end at the Washington Street School. The parade will stop at Boudreau Square for a moment of reflection. Info: Facebook
Monday
ATKINSON: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. The veterans will follow a route starting at the Community Center and visit the monuments in the center of town. Info: Facebook
BOSCAWEN: New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. Plan to arrive by 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The ceremony normally runs for one hour. Info: nhsvc.com
BOW: Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic. A ceremony will be held at the gazebo from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The community picnic is from noon to 1:30 a.m. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Food provided. Donations welcome. Info: bownh.gov
CANAAN: Memorial Day Ceremony, 9 a.m. at the Town Common. Info: canaannh.org
CENTER HARBOR: Memorial Day Parade, noon-12:30 p.m. Parade route starts at Chase Circle, stops at library, town docks and Center Harbor Congregational Church cemetery. Info: centerharbornh.org.
CONCORD: Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m. The parade will start at the Christ the King Church parking lot on Thorndike Street, take a left onto South Main Street and head down Main Street, taking a left onto Park Street. The parade will go up Park Street, turn left onto North State Street, and then take another left onto Capitol Street, circling back to the City Plaza where there will be a brief ceremony. Info: concordnh.gov
DUBLIN: Memorial Day dedication at Town Hall at 1 p.m. Info: townofdublin.org
DURHAM: Memorial Day Honor & Remember Ceremony, 10 a.m. Downtown at Memorial Park. The public is invited to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect our country. Info: Facebook
EPPING: Memorial Day Parade and Cookout, 10 a.m., American Legion. Cookout after the parade. Info: speakupepping.com
EXETER: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Parade begins at Swasey Parkway and winds along Front Street to Gale Park, with guest speakers and a flag ceremony. Info: exeternh.gov
HANCOCK: A remembrance ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the bandstand. Info: hancocknh.org
HAMPSTEAD: Memorial Day observance, 10 a.m., at the bandstand behind the Town Offices. Info: www.hampsteadnh.us
HENNIKER: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Kicks off from the Henniker Community School and will be led by the Henniker Fire & Rescue Department followed by the NH Pipes & Drums band. Wreaths will be placed at memorials at the Tucker Free Library, Woodman Park and the cemetery behind the town hall and on the Edna Dean Proctor Bridge. The parade will conclude at Angela Robinson bandstand in Community Park with a short program. Info: henniker.org
HOLLIS: Memorial Day Celebration, 5:15 p.m., Town Common. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the Lawrence Barn Community Center on Depot Road at 5:30 p.m. Information and order of service: hollisnh.org
HOPKINTON: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Parade takes place in Hopkinton Village starting at the Harold Martin School. The parade will include the VFW Color Guard, the Hopkinton Town Band, veterans from the VFW and American Legion Post 81, Antique cars, Scouts, and youth sports teams. Info: Facebook
HUDSON: Memorial Day Parade, 2 p.m. Parade will begin at the Hudson Mall and proceed down Derry Street to Library Street. It will briefly stop at Library Park for a ceremony then continue to American Legion Post 48. Info: Facebook
LEBANON: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, 11 a.m. Parade starts at Eldridge Street, goes down Hanover Street (wreath ceremony at the bridge), around Colburn Park, down Church Street, through School Street Cemetery (wreath ceremony in the cemetery), down School Street, into Colburn Park. Info: lebanonnh.gov
LITCHFIELD: Memorial Day Parade & Program, 10 a.m. Parade begins at the Litchfield Middle School and ends at the Historical Society building. Info: litchfieldnh.gov
MANCHESTER: Memorial Day Parade, 2 p.m., Parade presented by the Manchester Veterans’ Council begins on Elm Street at Webster Street and continues to Veterans Memorial Park. Ceremony in Veterans Park immediately following the parade.
MANCHESTER: Memorial Day Ceremony, 10:30 a.m., Manchester VA Medical Center, 718 Smyth Road, Eagle Entrance – main entrance by the flags. Rain or shine.
NASHUA: Memorial Day Parade, 10:30 a.m. Parade starts at Holman Stadium on Amherst Street, continues to City Hall on Main Street and ends at Elm Street Middle School. Info: nashua.gov
NORTHWOOD: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. The parade starts at Town Hall and will end at the Congregational Church. Info: Facebook
PELHAM: Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade, 9 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and marches to Gibson Cemetery where a full ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Info: pelhamweb.com
PETERBOROUGH: Memorial Day Ceremony, 8:45 a.m. At the Memorial Gates on Grove Street next to the Town House. The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Monadnock Squadron will participate in the ceremony, and the Sixth NH Volunteers will fire. Info: townofpeterborough.com
PLAISTOW: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, 9 a.m. Parade starts at Pollard School and ends at the Elm Street Cemetery for a service and ceremony at Town Hall. Info: carriagetownenews.com
PLYMOUTH: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Parade starts at the National Guard Armory on Armory Road. Info: plymouth-nh.org
PORTSMOUTH: Memorial Day Parade, 1 p.m. Parade begins at the corner of Parrott and Junkins avenues, continues to Pleasant Street, through Market Square to Congress Street, onto Middle Street to Richards Avenue, and to South Cemetery. Info: cityofportsmouth.com
RAYMOND: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Parade starts by Argo, across the street from the DPW garage, and travels down Epping Street to the Pine Grove Cemetery and back. A short ceremony and 21-gun salute will immediately follow the parade on the Town Common at 11 a.m. Info: Facebook
RINDGE: Cathedral of the Pines Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m. Service will be moved indoors if it rains. Info: cathedralofthepines.org/events
SALEM: Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m.The American Legion will gather at the Veterans’ Memorial at Pine Grove Cemetery for a ceremony. They will then proceed down Main Street to Veterans’ Memorial Park at the Town Common for an 11 a.m. ceremony. Info: Facebook
SANDOWN: Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m. The Town of Sandown will observe Memorial Day promptly at 11 a.m. with a service in the Old Meeting House at 31 Fremont Road. Each year, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Kevin Major honors a local service member killed in one of our nation’s wars with a tribute story. Info: sandown.us
SOMERSWORTH: American Legion Memorial Day Parade, 11 a.m. Parade starts at Constitutional Way, then goes from Green Street to Franklin Street to Main Street. A ceremony will be held at the Summersworth Museum, Service Men and Women Memorial located in the park. Morning services will also be held at each cemetery. Check website for schedule. Info: somersworth.com
STRATHAM: Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, Parade at 1:30 p.m. marches from Jack Rabbit Lane, east onto Portsmouth Avenue, to Stratham Hill Park. The parade will be followed by a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Stratham Hill Park at 1:45 p.m. The featured speaker at the ceremony will be Stratham Police Department Chief Anthony King and the laying of the wreath will be done by World War II veteran and Stratham resident, Joe Snyder. Info: strathamnh.gov
WEARE: Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m., Weare Middle School. Ceremonies will follow at Stone Memorial Building, Pine Grove Cemetery and Hillside Cemetery. Info: weare.nh.gov
WINDHAM: Memorial Day Parade, 9:30 a.m. Parade begins at Windham Center School, heads down Lowell Road to Cobbetts Pond Road to Ministerial Road and ends at the Veterans’ Section of the Cemetery on the Plain. Info: windhamnewhampshire.com