A Merrimack native is serving the U.S. Navy at Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.
Lt. J.G. Hersh Rai, a 2019 United States Naval Academy and a 2020 Purdue University graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy to give back to the United States,” said Rai, a Merrimack High School graduate.
According to Navy officials, the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (NMOC) provides critical information from the ocean depths to the most distant reaches of space, meeting needs in the military, scientific, and civilian communities.
Joint Typhoon Warning Center is the U.S. Department of Defense agency within NMOC responsible for issuing tropical cyclone warnings for the Pacific and Indian oceans.
“In my current role at Navy Meteorology and Oceanography, I support community assistance and oceanographic analysis efforts for the Department of Defense assets,” said Rai.
Whether operating in the air, at sea or underwater, Navy equipment, people and decision-making all rely on such technical and tactical advice.
U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist fleet and joint commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.
“Serving in the Navy means I get to serve a higher purpose and give back to the land of opportunity,” added Rai.