Merrimack VFW Auxiliary auction Mar 22, 2023 33 min ago The Merrimack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8641 Auxiliary will host its annual auction Saturday, March 25, at the post, 282 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.Tickets are $10, with the proceeds going to the Pease Greeters, a group who welcomes troops passing through Portsmouth International Airport on their way to or from postings around the world.The event also benefits the Hidden Battles Foundation, which looks after the mental heath of veterans, firefighters, police officers and first responders.Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., with a corned beef dinner at 6, and the auction starting at 7.Tickets are available at the post, through an Auxiliary member, or at (603) 424-7719.