MERRIMACK — The Merrimack Veterans of Foreign Wars invite all local veterans and their adlt family members to attend the second Living Life After Trauma Information Session on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Merrimack VFW Post 8641, 282 Daniel Webster Highway.
In collaboration with more than 10 other organizations in southern New Hampshire that serve the veteran community, attendees will get information on coping and living their best life after enduring traumas associated with military and combat service such as MST, PTSD, TBI and more.
The first event was held on the first anniversary of the end of the war in Afghanistan, which caused many veterans to have traumatic issues resurface.
The event was a great opportunity for local nonprofits and organizations with veteran specific programs to present their programs and resources to assist veterans with living better lives through recovery, service dogs, equine therapy, sports therapy, financial and career assistance and much more.
This second event has garnered more support from additional resources to better assist local veterans and their families. The event is free of charge, and there will be food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
Following the presentations from the organizations in attendance there will be the opportunity to ask questions and gather more information on specific programs and resources.
The final presentation of the night will be veteran and comedian Jason E. Jones, who is traveling from Tennessee to perform a comedy routine for the attendees to enjoy, laugh and heal.
It is vital to the cause of reducing veteran suicides that programs and services for veterans are networked and as easy to access as possible. Twenty-two veteran suicides per day is far too many.