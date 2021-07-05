Mary Elizabeth Rockwood died without any family, but her extended military family made sure that the U. S. Navy veteran was not forgotten, turning out Saturday for her funeral at all All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Born on May 21, 1935 in Westborough, Mass., Rockwood, according to her obituary prepared by the Bryant Funeral Home, died on June 27 at the Country Village Center in Lancaster where she had resided for the last several years.
She had served in the Navy during the Korean War and later was an executive secretary for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
While the obituary said she was survived by many friends, and “many other residents and staff at the Country Village Center,” it did not say anything about Rockwood having a family.
When that information became known, it set off responses in both the North Country and statewide veterans’ communities.
On Saturday, the honor guard from John W Weeks VFW Post 3041 saluted Rockwood as her flag-draped casket entered and left All Saints Church where Fr. Matthew Schultz held a Mass of Christian Burial.
And Tuesday, Rockwood will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors, said Director Shawn Buck, and with at least himself and/or other staff present for the entire service.
Dan Milligan, who is commander of Post 3041 and of its honor guard, said Rockwood will be missed.
“She was a sweetheart,” said Milligan, and she also had a sweet voice.
“Mary liked to sing for you. She had a great voice and she sang a couple of times at the VFW on Memorial Day,” he said.
The VFW post tries to show respect for all deceased veterans in the Lancaster area by attending their funerals, said Milligan, who added that “every veteran should be represented” in that way.
In his homily, Schulz told the two dozen people who attended Rockwood’s funeral that she had lived “a holy life,” accepting the sacraments just two days before her death, and singing “Immaculate Mary” with him at their last meeting.
How apropos and blessed, said Schulz, that Rockwood should be remembered over the Independence Day weekend for her service to God and country.
Paul Lloyd, who is chairman of the State Veterans Advisory Committee and also state adjutant for the New Hampshire VFW, said it is the mission of veterans’ service organizations, like the VFW, “to support veterans living or dead” and however and whenever “there’s a need that we can fill.”
“It’s honoring them and giving them the respect of their sacrifice to their country for their military service,” said Lloyd. “It’s sending them off respectfully with the color guard or firing detail or just by showing up.”
Lloyd was hopeful that some long-lost members of Rockwood’s family may have heard of her death and will attend the service at the veterans cemetery.
Buck said the veterans cemetery handles several committals monthly of deceased veterans who, in the jargon of the facility, are “unaccompanied,” meaning they have no surviving family.
“During COVID, it would be just me or my staff” he said, who were present for the committal. “It’s just so somebody is out there,” Buck explained. “We still do the honors. We play ‘Taps,’ and I stand there, representing everyone else.”
Recently, Buck said he has restarted the veterans cemetery’s “Standing with Fallen Comrades” email alert system, which notifies anyone who opts into it when a veteran, like Rockwood, has died and has no family.
So far, 324 people have opted in, he said.
Buck said Rockwood served during the Korean War era from 1953-1957 and was a “YN3” -- a yeoman third class.
“Nobody’s ever interred alone,” at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, he added.
“Somebody will always be out there. The military color guards of all the branches take it very seriously, even if it’s only me – the cemetery director – that they’ve seen a hundred times. They do the ceremony perfectly. They play ‘Taps’ perfectly. There’s no short cuts because no one is watching.”