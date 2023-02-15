Hassan, Shaheen press for improvements to Manchester VA
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., urged Secretary of Veteran Affairs Denis McDonough during a private meeting Tuesday to expedite improvements to ailing infrastructure at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The state’s two U.S. senators are demanding the Biden administration expedite improvements to the Manchester VA Medical Center after chronic “infrastructure failures,” including the temporary evacuation of patients during the arctic cold snap earlier this month.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wrote a letter with Sen. Maggie Hassan, both D-N.H., urging the Biden administration to make a priority infrastructure upgrades to the Manchester VA Medical Center. The average VA in the U.S. was 60 years old while the Manchester complex was built 73 years ago, they said.