The state’s two U.S. senators are demanding the Biden administration expedite improvements to the Manchester VA Medical Center after chronic “infrastructure failures,” including the temporary evacuation of patients during the arctic cold snap earlier this month.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., used a strongly worded letter to Secretary of Veteran Affairs Denis McDonough to renew their call to replace this 73-year-old complex with a “full service hospital.”
Hassan addressed the topic with McDonough during a “senators-only meeting” on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
“The VA facility in Manchester continues to suffer from infrastructure-related problems that have significantly reduced its capacity to treat veterans,” the senators wrote McDonough.
“While we commend the staff at the facility for continuing to provide the best possible care to veterans, we urge you to prioritize improvements to this facility and a full-service VA hospital in New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire and Alaska are the only states where veterans have to go somewhere other than a medical center or outpatient clinic site for acute in-patient care.
Procedures here can take place at non-government-run hospitals in Manchester and Concord or at out-of-state VA hospitals, including White River, Vermont and Bedford, Mass.
Earlier this month the local VA and the community-based outpatient clinic in Tilton canceled in-person appointments because of water and heating concerns related to the extreme cold temperatures.
“The Manchester VAMC took immediate actions to ensure the health and safety of the 12 Community Living Center (CLC) patients, followed by efforts to troubleshoot the loss of water pressure,” Manchester VA officials said in a statement.
“During facility inspections the water pressure continued to lessen, leading our steam-operated boiler system to be placed on pause to avoid additional infrastructure damage.”
These residents temporarily were moved to those two VA hospitals in Vermont and Massachusetts, officials said.
Building issues for six years
In 2017, a burst water pipe at the Manchester VA closed the operating room for months and cost millions to repair.
In late November last year, a different burst pipe caused flooding and damage to the second, third and fourth floors of the VA and again forced the operating room to close for months, the senators said.
“Aging infrastructure can reduce veterans’ access to high quality health care, negatively affect the morale and effectiveness of VA’s health care providers, and discourage some eligible veterans from seeking VA care,” the senators wrote.
Kevin Forrest, medical center director at the Manchester VA, thanked the delegation for its advocacy and said he was looking forward to improvements already on the drawing board.
“While we will continue to take aggressive measures to correct deficiencies in our aging infrastructure that remains a challenge, the combined efforts of our dedicated staff, resources, and funding from the PACT Act and the fiscal year 2023 omnibus help us deliver timely access and world-class care to veterans,” Forrest said in a statement.
“We are also excited that in the near future, we will break ground on many funded projects, to include a new Women’s Health Clinic and specialty care annex so veterans have access to the health care they deserve.”
In the letter, the senators noted Dr. Shareef Elnahal, the federal undersecretary of veterans affairs for health, said a nationwide infrastructure plan he must present to Congress by this June would focus more on new construction than upkeep of existing buildings.
“It has long been our position that one of those needed construction projects should be a full-service VA hospital in New Hampshire,” they wrote.