Liberty House’s “Mission Renovate & Restore” campaign to end homelessness among veterans received a $2,500 grant from Franklin Savings Bank and a $3,000 gift from Rolling Thunder NH, Chapter One, an advocacy group for veterans who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
Liberty House’s $250,000 campaign is supporting the first phase of renovations of its future home — a 16,000-square-foot facility on Orange Street in Manchester. The building will have 13 new bedrooms, handicap-accessible bathrooms, entryways and living spaces, as well as a remodeled library, resource room and case management services room.
Each dollar contributed to the “Mission Renovate & Restore” campaign will be matched by an anonymous donor. To make a donation to this campaign, visit www.libertyhousenh.org/restore.
Franklin Savings Bank also helped the Nashua Soup Kitchen through a $2,500 purchase of NH Community Development Finance Authority tax credits to assist the soup kitchen with expand ing its 35 Spring St. emergency shelter. The facility, formerly known as Sacred Heart School, will undergo renovations to provide temporary housing to individuals and families until they are able to secure permanent housing.
“Given the challenges our communities have encountered during this time of need, we were pleased to step forward to offer our support to the Nashua Soup Kitchen with their project,” said Ron Magoon, President & CEO. “The greater Nashua area continues to experience increased homelessness as well as a lack of affordable housing. We hope our support will put them closer to getting this project moving along, so they can assist individuals and families with a need for temporary housing.”