NH vets home

Ray Goulet, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 41 president, presented a $500 donation on behalf of the organization to New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) commandant Peggy LaBrecque in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday. This Resident Recreation Fund donation will further programs, artists and activities to be enjoyed by all NHVH veterans. Also pictured are: (left to right, second row) Larry Maurice and Ernie Sulloway; (back row) Bob Guldner, Nick Mathis, Frank Farrell and Bob Blais. Additionally, the VVA Chapter 41 co-sponsored the Veterans Home’s virtual Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Monday. Ceremony viewing is available on the NH Veterans Home’s YouTube channel.

 PROVIDED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE VETERANS HOME

Monday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter M. Aylward, director of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, released a statement about the significance of the day.

He recalled a scene from the movie “Saving Private Ryan” where an aged Private Ryan turns to his wife and says: “‘Tell me I’ve led a good life. Tell me I’m a good man.’ We believe that is what we do when we extend our nation’s thanks to our Vietnam veterans. We tell these men and women they earned it. They made a difference in our lives and in the lives of our children.”

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is under the auspices of the Department of Defense.

According to its website, nearly 12,000 “commemorative partners” have committed to assisting the nation in recognizing its 6.2 million Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, and the 9 million families of those who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

“Our hope is that COVID ends soon and our commemorative partners will again be able to host events, especially since the VA estimates that we are losing 557 Vietnam veterans each day,” Aylward said.

“We are deeply concerned about what the separation imposed by COVID means to our Vietnam veterans … separation from families, the loneliness, the anxiety, and depression. We want them to know just how much we appreciate them and their service to our nation. We want them to know that they have earned the nation’s gratitude.”

