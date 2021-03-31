Monday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

In a statement on the anniversary of the day, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter M. Aylward recounted a scene from the movie "Saving Private Ryan."

"... an aged Private Ryan (played by Harrison Young) turns to his wife and says: 'Tell me I’ve led a good life. Tell me I’m a good man.' We believe that is what we do when we extend our nation’s thanks to our Vietnam veterans. We tell these men and women they earned it. They made a difference in our lives and in the lives of our children."

Aylward is president of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, a national effort under the auspices of the Department of Defense.

According to its website, nearly 12,000 commemorative partners have committed to assisting the nation in recognizing its 6.2 million Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, and the 9 million families of those who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

"Our hope is that COVID ends soon and our commemorative partners will again be able to host events, especially since the VA estimates that we are losing 557 Vietnam veterans each day," Aylward said. "We are deeply concerned about what the separation imposed by COVID means to our Vietnam veterans … separation from families, the loneliness, the anxiety, and depression.

"We want them to know just how much we appreciate them and their service to our nation. We want them to know that they have earned the nation’s gratitude."