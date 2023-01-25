Wreaths Convoy
The Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington truck convoy, which left Columbia Falls, Maine, on Saturday, Dec. 10 travels west on Route 101 through Candia on Monday, Dec. 12 on its way to its next stop in Jaffrey. The tradition was started 30 years ago by a Maine wreath maker to deliver wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. This year’s goal was to place one at each grave marker at Arlington National Cemetery, 257,000 wreaths in all.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at 3,702 participating locations — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.