For the past two years, Swim With A Mission (SWAM), a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that raises funds for veteran service organizations, has been working on a special book that features stories and photographs of veterans living in New Hampshire.
Sixty veterans were selected to appear in the book that represent the diversity of all our New Hampshire veterans, including every branch, every era, every rank, and every conflict served in.
The large coffee table-size book, “Portraits of Sacrifice & Bravery,” will feature each veteran’s portrait on one side of the page and his or her story on the following page. The book will allow the public to get a better sense of the service and sacrifices our veterans have made for our country.
The global pandemic made this project a challenge as the timeline had to be pushed back several times, but the book is finally complete.
The unveiling of the book will take place on Saturday, July 16, during SWAM’s Celebration of Heroes event at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The event will feature Special Forces Military and K9 Demonstrations by the Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets and Air Force Special Tactics Pararescuemen.
The National Guard, Coast Guard, NH State Police, and Manchester Police K9 Unit will also have demonstrations. The festivities will include live music with internationally recognized Grammy-nominated guitarists and songwriters, kid’s activities, Atlas Fireworks and much more. The veterans featured in the book have been invited with their families to attend the event and enjoy a special presentation on the field to launch the book.
Jeff and Carolle Dachowski, both nationally recognized photographers, donated their time to take the portraits of each veteran for the project.
Since opening the doors of their studio in the heart of Bedford’s historic district, they’ve gained a loyal following of portrait and commercial clients and have striven to tell their subjects’ personal stories. They are proud to be a part of this project and help honor NH veterans in this unique way.
All proceeds from selling this book will be used to support veterans in New Hampshire. To learn more about this project or SWAM’s Celebration of Heroes event, go to www.swam.org.