PORTSMOUTH — The U.S. Army New England Recruiting Battalion welcomes its new commander to the Kittery, Maine, headquarters located on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Lt. Col. Diontanese Y. Monroe, a native of Columbus, Georgia, is directly involved in conducting recruitment operations to enlist the highest qualified men and women into the active Army and the U.S. Army Reserve in order to sustain a professional, all-volunteer force ensuring the security and readiness of our nation.
She joined the Army when she felt the need to step up and serve.
“When 9/11 happened, it was so unfathomable that someone came into the U.S. to do that. Mentally, I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” says Monroe. “Coming from a military background, my brother was in the infantry and I knew he was about to be deployed. The entire world changed and I decided I was going to finish school and then join the military. There was a sense of duty, a sense of cause. The patriotism in me came out.”
Lt. Col. Monroe holds a bachelor of business administration in computer science and a master’s in business administration from Webster University.
“The Army has provided me with a sense of purpose and from the very start it has been unwavering,” she continues. “I’ve had opportunities to travel and see the world — I’ve been to 21 countries in Europe.
"Being in the Army has offered me financial stability and education — the Army paid for my Masters," she says.
“After completing Basic Training, while in Officer Candidate School (OCS), we had to choose our branch in the Army. My major was Computer Science and my top choice for an Army career was Signal Corp so I knew that this correlated with the opportunities, training and what I would be doing. It would later translate to the civilian world.”
She states that there are many reasons why people should consider joining the Army.
“My life was sheltered when I was growing up. I never thought I would have had the opportunity to do the things I have. I was the first person in my family to graduate college and I try to show people the opportunities that they may not be aware of. So that they know that there are other options aside from the status quo.”
She explains that many people aren’t even aware of the salary and ability to travel and see the world when in the Army. “There is a camaraderie in the Army — like nowhere else, like no other job in the world. When you come into a unit, you are immediately part of the family. No other job has people who take you in like this, like people in the Army do.”
For more information on joining the U.S. Army, contact the nearest Army recruiting station or visit goarmy.com