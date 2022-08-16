220810-Z-DV347-1051

(from left to right) Tech Sgt. Matt Rogers and Master Sgt. Mike Windy, boom operators with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, conduct an aerial fueling on a KC-46 Pegasus in the sky off the coast of New England, Aug. 3, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden).

 Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden

By Staff Sgt. Tim Hayden 157th Air Refueling Wing