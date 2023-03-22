NH National Guard biathlon team

Members of the New Hampshire National Guard’s biathlon team pose for a photo after winning third place in the 2023 Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s Biathlon Championships at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 22. From left, U.S. Army Spc. Jimmy Small, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Bryce Murdick, U.S. Army Spc. Tom Echelberger, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Parent, U.S. Army Maj. Rob Burnham, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Englehardt and U.S. Army Capt. Pamela Donley.

 Courtesy photo

Four years ago, when Tom Echelberger, a former high school and college cross-country skier, was working in a New Hampshire ski shop, he never dreamed he would have a full-time job skiing, let alone be headed to Sweden to represent the U.S. military in international competition.