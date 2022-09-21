New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery celebrating 25th anniversary Staff Report Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Memorial Walkway at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Saturday is the cemetery’s 25th anniversary, which will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From nhsvca.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Join in a 25th anniversary celebration at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen this Saturday.It will be a day of gratitude and remembrance as the NH Veterans Cemetery Association takes a walk down memory lane and honors those who were instrumental in breathing life into the hallowed grounds.The anniversary event is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The schedule is as follows:10 a.m.: Event tables open; Memorial Walkway tour with discussion11 a.m.: Gratitude ceremony at the Circle of Flags12:45 p.m.: Veterans Heritage Learning Center tour and discussion hosted by the NHVCA1:30 p.m.: Burial Equity for Guard & Reserves information session at the ChapelFor more information, go to https://nhstateveteranscemetery.com.The cemetery is located at 110 DW Highway in Boscawen. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery celebrating 25th anniversary {{title}} Most Popular New POW/MIA flag will fly at Arlington National Cemetery after push by NH vets Farmers markets offer $20 coupon to vets in September Son receives dad's Congressional Gold Medal posthumously Korean War vets gather in Arlington for first time since pandemic Red, White & Brew event returns Sept. 24 Request News Coverage