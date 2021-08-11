Paul Lloyd of Concord was appointed National Inspector General of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. on Aug. 3 at the 122nd VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
He served in the Navy from 1986 to 1998. serving on the USS Sampson during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
In recognition of his service, he received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal four times, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation twice, Navy Good Conduct Medal three times, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), and the Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), among others.
He joined the VFW in 1991 at Post 239 in Charleston, S.C., later transferring to Post 1631 in Concord, where he maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership. He has served in elected and appointed positions at the post, district and department levels, culminating with his election as the VFW Department of New Hampshire Commander from 2011 to 2012.
On the national level, he has served on the National Bylaws, Manual of Procedure and Ritual Committee, and served two terms on the Council of Administration from 2013 to 2017, and from 2017 to 2021.
Paul is a member of the American Legion, Military Order of the Cootie, and the New Hampshire Veterans’ Association.