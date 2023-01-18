Anna Bittner of Winchester holds her check at Saturday’s awards ceremony for the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. From left: Leon Rideout, VFW department commander for New Hampshire; Dotti Mattson, New Hampshire VFW Auxiiary president; Bittner; and National VFW Commander Tim Broland.
Gibson Griffith of Lee, right, is the winner of the VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest. At left are parents Adam Griffith and Sherri Brown-Griffith
Two homeschooled students are New Hampshire’s recipients of the 2022-23 Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests.
Anna Bittner, a 12th-grader from Winchester was named the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s first-place winner in the Voice of Democracy scholarship essay program.
Gibson Griffith, an eighth-grade student from Lee, is the New Hampshire first-place winner of the VFW’s 2022-2023 Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest.
Bittner received a $1,500 scholarship from the NH VFW and $365 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary. VFW Post 3968 and its auxiliary in Winchester sponsored her.
“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” said VFW Department Commander Leon Rideout. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition where entrants write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.
Over 750 New Hampshire students participated in the competition this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Bittner will compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $35,000 college scholarship. She will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C., to participate in the national awards ceremony.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.
Griffith received a $1,500 Scholarship from the NH VFW and $315 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary. Griffith was sponsored by VFW Post 10676 in Lee.
Griffith wrote his winning essay based on this year’s theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
National VFW Commander Tim Broland was at the ceremony Saturday in Concord and, along with Rideout and Department of NH VFW Auxiliary President Dotti Mattson, presented the awards to Bittner and Griffith.
Patriot’s Pen is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 6, 7 and 8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for prizes.
Over 750 New Hampshire students participated in the competition this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Griffith will compete at the national level for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.