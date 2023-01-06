Shaheen says new law will erase vet records backlog
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said a bipartisan reform she helped secure will eventually lead to an end in a long backlog for veterans seeking government records. Both Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., had worked to help families caught in a bureaucratic maze made worse when a national clearinghouse shut down for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Andrew Harnik/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said a bipartisan law she co-wrote should eventually end a long backlog for veterans waiting to get medical and other records from a federal clearinghouse.