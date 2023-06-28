New officer in charge at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — Capt. Chad M. Brooks relieved Capt. Frank W. Carroll as commander, officer in charge of construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (OICC PNSY), in Kittery, Maine, during a change of command ceremony held June 6.
Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, and U.S. Fleet Forces civil engineer, presided over the ceremony and presented Carroll with a Legion of Merit award for exceptional service.
Aguayo stressed the importance and magnitude of the work being performed at PNSY, which includes Carroll’s oversight of a $2.8 billion construction portfolio of critical industrial infrastructure for one of modern history’s largest and most important Fleet shore infrastructure programs.
“No location better exemplifies the critical connection between shore infrastructure and fleet readiness,” said Aguayo. “Today, under the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, we are executing one of the most significant infrastructure investment programs in our history — the success of which is vitally important to competition with our peer competitors.”
She praised Carroll for his leadership and highlighted many of his accomplishments.
“He expertly navigated the team transitioning out of a global pandemic while leading record execution in support of critical Navy initiatives, that included the award and construction of the $1.8 billion project known as Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1,” said Aguayo. “At that time, the single largest shore investment award in the Navy’s history.”
Keynote speaker Steve Fahey, nuclear engineering and planning manager at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, addressed the audience and thanked Carroll for creating a formidable and resilient team that has positioned the shipyard for success.
“Every challenge we faced, every obstacle that presented itself, Capt. Carroll met head-on, with the right mindset, with no thought of defeat,” said Fahey.
He then welcomed Brooks. “You have jumped right in, and we look forward to working with you,” said Fahey.
Carroll led OICC PNSY as the first commander since September 2021 and was instrumental in standing up the organization. His next assignment will be as operations officer at NAVFAC Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
In his remarks to the assembled audience at the USS Squalus Memorial on the mall, he emphasized the resilience of his team, who never let any challenge keep them from the mission.
“I look forward to watching this team of ‘Portsmouth Patriots’ continue to perform,” said Carroll. “It has been my honor to have led the NAVFAC OICC PNSY family and to have been a part of ensuring the future of PNSY for years to come.”
Brooks then addressed the audience, first thanking those in attendance and those who planned and supported the event for making it such a special day for the command. He went on to thank Carroll for his leadership.
“You leave an indelible fingerprint on the culture and ethos of this hard-working command,” said Brooks.
“To my new team at OICC Portsmouth and your families, thank you very much for welcoming me to join the work you’ve started. You will have my total dedication and very best effort to lead us well and continue maturing our organization for the enduring work of recapitalizing our shipyard infrastructure,” said Brooks. “I am proud of you and grateful for your service.”
Brooks, a native of Greenland, New Hampshire, was commissioned as an ensign through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in May 1995 after graduation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a master of science degree in mechanical engineering. He completed a master of business administration degree at the Naval Postgraduate School in 2004 and a master of strategic studies degree at the U.S. Army War College in 2012. He has served in operational, contingency, and shore installation assignments of increasing complexity and responsibility throughout his career as a Navy Civil Engineer Corps Officer. His most recent assignment was as deputy director of Navy Shore Readiness on the Chief of Naval Operations staff in Washington, D.C.
Aguayo described Brooks as the “right officer” to build upon OICC PNSY’s accomplishments and lead the OICC team into the future.
“I am confident that no one is more qualified to take the baton from Capt. Carroll and lead the OICC team to even higher levels of capability and performance,” said Aguayo.