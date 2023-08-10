Hassan promotes PACT Act enhanced benefits for vets
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., presided Thursday at a roundtable promoting awareness about the PACT Act, a one-year-old federal law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military. Flanking Hassan at left is Julie Vose, associate director of the Manchester VA Medical Center and right, Ena Lima, executive director of regional VA offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

MANCHESTER — Ed McCabe of Dover, a Bronze Star recipient veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, said a dramatic expansion of veteran benefits for toxic exposures was long overdue but daunting to navigate through.

Vet advocates seek more VA promotion of expanded benefits
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act makes veterans automatically eligible for enhanced benefits if they have medical conditions linked to exposure to chemicals from burn pits.
PACT Act turned one year old Thursday
The new PACT Act also makes Vietnam War veterans eligible for enhanced benefits if they suffered from high blood pressure or hypertension as that could have been linked to exposure to Agent Orange.